Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

