Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 44,211 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $24,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Paychex by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Paychex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 281,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 432,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

