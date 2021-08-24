Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,423 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

