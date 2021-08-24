Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $346.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.