Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $33,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO now owns 191,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,902 shares in the company, valued at $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $116.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

