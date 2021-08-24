Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,942 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

NYSE ITW opened at $230.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

