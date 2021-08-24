Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.90 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.42.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

