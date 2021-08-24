Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $335,169.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,654 shares of company stock worth $1,707,105. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 464.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASB opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

