Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Given New GBX 425 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Atalaya Mining stock traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 316.68 ($4.14). 106,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,758. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. Atalaya Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.66.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31). Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,530 in the last 90 days.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

