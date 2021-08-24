Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Increased to GBX 425 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of ATYM traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 316.68 ($4.14). 106,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,758. The company has a market capitalization of £437.69 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 304.66. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,530.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

