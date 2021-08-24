Atheios Market Capitalization Reaches $61,937.99 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 190.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 221.7% higher against the US dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $61,937.99 and $11.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.92 or 0.06639603 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.65 or 0.01337194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.98 or 0.00363524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00132709 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $311.08 or 0.00646279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.00335916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00327166 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,867,603 coins and its circulating supply is 42,912,077 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

