Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Atkore worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $86.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.27. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

