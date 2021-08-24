Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 31st (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAHU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,724,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

