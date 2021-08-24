Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.24

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.24 and last traded at $52.24, with a volume of 822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 125.63% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 9,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,546 shares in the company, valued at $17,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,608. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

