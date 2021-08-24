Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Hits $1.40 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002917 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $79,256.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

