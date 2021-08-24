AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 8th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 5.0% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

T traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 701,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,420. The company has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

