Aurora Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 31st (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Aurora Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AURCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 31st. Aurora Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. Aurora Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,343,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

