Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

ATDRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

