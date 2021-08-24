Automata Network (ATA) Market Capitalization Hits $103.77 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $103.77 million and approximately $26.88 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00122540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00153799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.57 or 1.00097827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.64 or 0.00970995 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.22 or 0.06529533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.