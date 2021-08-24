AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.19% of AutoNation worth $148,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoNation by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AutoNation by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.