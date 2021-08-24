Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $914,543.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $9.86 million and $914,543.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00124682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00156817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,154.78 or 0.99705769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.99 or 0.00987619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.85 or 0.06625373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,741,298 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

