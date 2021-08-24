Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.