Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 2,272 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,978 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,415 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 34,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.24. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,093. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $338.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.85.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.