Avestar Capital LLC Purchases 8,877 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 305,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 45,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

