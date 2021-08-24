Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s current price.

AVNW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Royce & Associates LLC lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LLC now owns 4,085,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 402.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 5,183,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 381,874 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,451,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 365,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

