Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,784,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock worth $7,241,915. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $340,588,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

