Azuki 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,683.00 (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $44,683.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00156504 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.53 or 0.99570912 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.54 or 0.00991970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.94 or 0.06690190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.