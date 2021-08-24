Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Up 8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $22.33. 18,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 818,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 85.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 29.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,419 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth $18,544,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 60.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,040,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,205,000 after purchasing an additional 768,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth $15,404,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

