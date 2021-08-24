B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 31st. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.70. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

