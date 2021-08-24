Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 8.9%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 21,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 536,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

