Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Shares of BALY stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bally’s by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bally’s by 1,755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after purchasing an additional 702,620 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bally’s by 179,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.