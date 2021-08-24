Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.87. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.