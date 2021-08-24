Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 150,847 shares.The stock last traded at $16.49 and had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

