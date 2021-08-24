Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,799 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $234,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,561,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,832,777. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

