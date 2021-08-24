Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,520 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 2.0% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America by 12.5% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 996,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,596,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.