Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

