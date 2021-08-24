Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

