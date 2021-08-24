Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,466,000 after buying an additional 625,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,254,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.87. The stock had a trading volume of 65,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,686. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

