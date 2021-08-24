Bank of Montreal to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

BMO opened at C$128.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$130.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.53.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.15.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

