Bank of Montreal to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.06 (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.
BMO opened at C$128.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.32 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$75.84 and a twelve month high of C$130.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$126.53.
Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.