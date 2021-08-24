Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$130.91 and last traded at C$130.80, with a volume of 278865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$128.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$134.23.

The company has a market cap of C$84.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$126.53.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8400008 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.