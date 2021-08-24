Bao Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and $1.27 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

