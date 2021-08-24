Barclays Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,590

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,590 ($20.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HL. downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,646 ($21.51).

LON:HL traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,484 ($19.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,593.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,796 ($23.46). The company has a market cap of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

