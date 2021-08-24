Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $370.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.10.

Autodesk stock opened at $336.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $338.27. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

