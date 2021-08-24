Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Stock Price Down 15%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)’s share price fell 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTDPF)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

