Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of BBWI opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 190.65%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

