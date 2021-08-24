Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.
Shares of BBWI opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $67.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bath & Body Works
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.
