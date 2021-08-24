BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of BVC stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.90 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,070,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,341. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.35 million and a P/E ratio of 57.06.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

