BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of BVC stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 90.90 ($1.19). The company had a trading volume of 1,070,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,341. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 139 ($1.82). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.35 million and a P/E ratio of 57.06.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
