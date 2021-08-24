BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON BVC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 90.90 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.01. The firm has a market cap of £400.35 million and a P/E ratio of 57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139 ($1.82).
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile
