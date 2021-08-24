Beacon Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $3,792.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019361 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000139 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

