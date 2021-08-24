Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,635 iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7,354.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,658. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

