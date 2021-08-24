Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,480 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

